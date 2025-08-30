Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia topic of Lynnwood Library presentation Sept. 10

Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory and thinking. Join Jerri Wood, Alzheimer’s Washington community outreach manager, for a presentation from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10 at the Lynnwood Library.

Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors. The group will also discuss current research and treatments available to address some symptoms and explore the different Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Registration is recommended but not required.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.