Unhealthy air reported in Puget Sound due to wildfire smoke

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agecy issued an alert Saturday that due to wildfire smoke, air quality is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy in many places due to wildfire smoke. The highest levels will be Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Also, the Bolt Creek fire near Skykomish is creating a lot of upper-level smoke that is getting pushed northwest toward Marysville, the agency noted. That smoke may move down to ground level Saturday night and could lead to very unhealthy air quality overnight in those areas.

A storm system should help clear out the smoke in our region late Sunday or Monday, the agency said.