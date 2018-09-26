United Way seeks volunteers for Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 28

Volunteers are needed on Friday, Sept. 28 for Day of Caring, an annual event put on by United Way of Snohomish County, that brings together hundreds of volunteers who are committed to creating positive change.

This year, many projects will help families with young children struggling to get by, including a few projects from CORE Collaboratives. Creating Open Roads to Equity (CORE) is a collaborative approach of United Way of Snohomish County that helps remove barriers and allow families to escape poverty. There are 29 projects in communities across Snohomish County.

Volunteer teams complete projects for local nonprofit agencies that often lack the necessary resources to tackle this work themselves. This year, up to 1,000 volunteers are needed, and hundreds of spots are still available.

Project information, including volunteer registration, can be found at www.uwsc.org/volunteer-days.

For more information, contact Brooke Bloomquist at [email protected] or 425-374-5553.