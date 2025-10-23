Unmoved by City Hall chaos, Mayor Frizzell has no plans to stop serving Lynnwood 

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, a lifelong city resident, is seeking reelection with a platform focused on fiscal responsibility, public safety, housing, and collaboration.

Frizzell still lives in her childhood home again faces City Councilmember George Hurst, her 2021 opponent. With a background in finance, she earned an accounting degree from Central Washington University and ran her own business for 40 years while raising two daughters as a single mother.

She said path to public service was inspired by a mission trip to the Congo 14 years ago, which led her to serve on the Lynnwood City Council in 2017 and later as council president in 2021. As mayor, she also sits on the Sound Transit Board. Frizzell said she has long mentored underserved groups, including women in the Snohomish County Jail.

Despite the city’s $11.8 million budget deficit, and overall chaos in Lynnwood politics, Frizzell said she remains dedicated to leading the city through its challenges. She said supporting residents and city employees who have “walked through the chaos,” is her top priority. “I want to be there for them,” she said.

“I want to be there for the people of our community,” she continued, “I want them to know that they’ve got a voice of somebody who grew up here that Lynnwood is near and dear to my heart.”

When asked why voters should once again choose her for mayor, Frizzell referenced a quote from former President Theodore Roosevelt: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.”

“I’m the person in the arena,” Frizzell said.

Frizzell said her 40-year finance career gives her the expertise to manage the city’s budget responsibly. She favors collaboration and patience over quick fixes, emphasizing transparency and accountability in addressing the deficit.

“What we can do is come around the table, find out where we’ve been and why we’ve been there and then what are our paths forward,” she said. “All of that takes collaboration.”

To increase revenue, she supports raising vehicle tab fees to the state maximum to fund road maintenance. She also wants to explore a business and occupation tax while eliminating the city’s head tax. She said the shift would ease pressure on small businesses while asking larger ones to contribute more to public services.

Frizzell rejected Hurst’s claim that poor forecasting caused the deficit, calling it “extremely shortsighted,” stating the City worked with an external forecasted to build the budget. She attributed the shortfall to national economic trends, high interest rates, and delayed development projects, though she acknowledged the city underestimated revenue from traffic camera tickets. Regardless, she expressed confidence in City staff, praising their dedication and ability to adapt under difficult circumstances.

If not reelected, Frizzell said she doesn’t plan to seek higher office, but doesn’t plan to to let off on advocacy efforts. Instead, she plans to focus on community work—possibly joining the Snohomish County League of Women Voters or the Sno-Isle Library Board.

“The mayor is the top for me,” she said.

