UP North Players bringing The Improv Arcade to Lynnwood’s Black Box Theatre Nov. 4

The UP North Players, one of Snohomish County’s best-known improvisation groups, is coming to the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College to perform a new comedy show entitled The Improv Arcade.

This show requires lots of participation from the audience. Crafty skills and lighting-fast fingers are needed to help the performers as they make their way through the arcade games the audience invents for them.

Don’t forget to bring quarters to the arcade as they will be needed to buy an extra life or two during the games.

This family friendly event will take place Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $15 and can be purchased here.

The Black Box Theatre is located at 20310 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.