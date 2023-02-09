UP North Players present Amazing Duos at Black Box Theatre Saturday

Join UP North Players at the Edmonds College Black Box Theatre every Saturday in February for Amazing Duos — a competition of skill, wit and character.

Seven teams race for your votes to become the Amazing Duo in this fully improvised competition show based on your favorite elimination TV shows. Each week, a team will be eliminated after they compete for the best laughs, the strongest stories and — most importantly — audience votes.

The Black Box Theatre is located at 20310 68th Ave. W. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here.