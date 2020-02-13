UP North Players to premiere original ‘Roll of the Dice’ improv comedy show at Edmonds CC Feb. 22-March 21

Luck determines the story in the Black Box Theatre’s new, unique improv show “Roll of the Dice.” Performers will create captivating stories inspired by dice that have audience suggestions written on them. Inspired by Madlibs, the show is an exciting ride into the unknown. See what kooky, crazy story the dice and the audience create every week.

“Roll of the Dice” is performed by the Black Box Theatre’s resident improv troupe, UP North Players.

“Roll of the Dice” will be performed at 8:35 p.m. Saturdays from Feb. 22 to March 21. Tickets are available online at blackboxedcc.org or by phone at 425-640-1448. Tickets: $11 presale, $13 at the door, $9 senior/student. Recommended for ages 10 and over.

The Black Box has a fully stocked concession stand with a variety of sweet and savory snacks, and a bar with a large selection of local beers, ciders, and wine. The concession stand is cash only.

The Black Box Theatre is located at 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.