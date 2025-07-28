Upcoming kids fire camps offer free fun for whole family

South County Fire is hosting four upcoming Kids Fire Camps with fun safety activities for the whole family.

Kids of all ages can participate in a firefighter challenge obstacle course, tours of the fire engine and spray water from a fire hose.

After a successful fire camp in Mill Creek in June, families can visit one of these upcoming events in other cities (no registration required):

Mountlake Terrace Fire Camp

Aug. 6, 10-11:30 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace Recreation Center, 5303 228th St. S.W.

Edmonds Fire Camp

Aug. 7, 1-2 p.m. at Edmonds Downtown Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N.

Lynnwood Fire Camp

Aug. 7, 7-8:30 p.m. at Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W.

Brier Fire Camp

Aug. 8, 11:15 a.m.- noon. at Brier Park, 2903 228th St. S.W.

Online Fire Camp

For those who can’t attend a camp in person, South County Fire offers Kids Online Fire Camp activities to do at home. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/FireCamp.

Children must be accompanied by an adult if attending camp in person.