Lynnwood police are still looking for an Edmonds Community College International student missing since Feb. 13.

Juheon Kim was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 13 at his residence in Lynnwood. He is described as an 18-year-old Asian male, 5-foot-4, approximately 120 pounds. His current clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Detective Sergeant Doug Teachworth at 425-670-5616 or via email at [email protected] (or call 911).