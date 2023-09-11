Update on testing for Edmonds School District’s Highly Capable Program

The Edmonds School District provides instruction, activities and services that accelerate learning for students identified as “highly capable.” This fall, all second- and sixth-grade students will be participating in an assessment to increase equity of access to accelerated academic services.

During October and November, the Naglieri Nonverbal Abilities Test (NNAT) will be administered during the school day. This 30-45 minute test is instrumental in identifying students who might be eligible for the district’s Highly Capable Program, which offers an accelerated academic program. Families will receive results by February 2024.

Families with students in other grades will need to return referrals and permission to test forms to the district office no later than Oct. 31. Kindergarten, first-, third through fifth, and seventh-grade students will take the Cognitive Abilities Test (CoGAT) at their schools on scheduled dates.

Each school’s assessment dates for NNAT and CoGAT, and more information, is available online: Highly Capable & Gifted referral period.