Updated: Lynnwood, Edmonds police investigating possible firearm display at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park

Updated at 3:05 p.m. Monday with letter sent home to Meadowdale High School families.

Lynnwood and Edmonds police are investigating reports of a possible suspect with a firearm at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department’s Twitter account, officers responded to a possible display of a firearm at the park.

Neighboring Meadowdale High School was placed on a modified lockdown, which has since been lifted, said Edmonds School District spokesperson Harmony Weinberg.

The incident is still being investigated, police said.

Update: The Edmonds School District issued a statement regarding the incident. The statement can be read below:

Dear families and staff,

We wanted to provide you more information following a lockdown at Meadowdale High School earlier today.

The school went into lockdown at approximately 10 a.m. today following a nearby police investigation. Lynnwood Police were following up on a report that someone displayed a firearm at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park, which is adjacent to the school.

At the same time as the police investigation, school officials were made aware of a social media post that indicated a potential threat to the campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the school went into lockdown.

Police searched the nearby park and the school campus and did not locate a suspect. Police did identify and question a person suspected of posting a threat to campus on social media. It is not known at this time if the incidents are related.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., school officials and the Lynnwood Police Department determined it was safe to resume normal operations at Meadowdale High School.

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents and there are extra police officers on campus for the rest of the day. All after school activities will operate as normal.

Emergency vehicles were parked in the Beverly Elementary School parking lot during the lockdown as a precautionary measure.

If anyone has additional information regarding these two incidents, they are encouraged to contact Principal Dave Shockley.

School safety is a top priority. We commend and thank our students and staff for staying calm and behaving well during the lockdown. We understand that an incident such as this can be unsettling for all involved so we want you to know that counseling support is available. We appreciate the Lynnwood Police Department for their work to ensure student safety during this incident today.

Sincerely,

Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab and Principal Dave Shockley