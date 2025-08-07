Updated Lynnwood primary election results: Owings continues lead over Binda

Newcomer Bryce Owings continued to pull ahead of incumbent Josh Binda and incumbent Derica Escamilla still led in the Lynnwood City Council’s two primary election races in updated election returns Wednesday.

Escamilla leads for Position 1 race with 47.28% of the votes counted and Owings is outpacing Binda in Position 3 with 34.75%.

Position 1: Dio Boucsieguez remained in second place as of Wednesday with 34.97% of votes counted while Brandon Kimmel had 17.36%.

Position 3: Binda remained in second place with 33.35% of the votes tallied so far, putting more distance between himself and Tyler Hall, who came in at 31.4%. Binda’s lead increased from his 0.03% margin in Tuesday’s nights returns.

As of Wednesday, Lynnwood’s voter turnout sits at 24% of 23,736 registered voters.

Initial results were posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be updated every weekday at 5 p.m. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

Candidate statements

Brandon Kimmel:

“Friends and neighbors,

After a long and meaningful campaign, the results are clear—I will not be moving forward as your next City Councilmember. While this is not the outcome I had hoped for, I am deeply grateful for the journey, the conversations, and the trust so many of you placed in me.

Running for this office was never about me alone; it was about the future of our community and the belief that together, we can achieve something greater. Though I will not serve from the council, I remain committed to supporting our city and the people who make it special.

I also want to congratulate Dio. I encourage everyone who supported me to give Dio the same energy, ideas, and collaboration you gave me, so that Lynnwood can continue to thrive.

Thank you for your support, your encouragement, and the opportunity to share my vision for our city. This is not the end of my commitment to Lynnwood—it is simply a new chapter.”

Bryce Owings: “I’m deeply honored and grateful for the overwhelming support from the voters of Lynnwood. This is a clear message that our community wants a city council focused on affordability, safety, and opportunity for all. I’m especially thankful for my wife and the rest of my support system. While I’m proud of how far we’ve come, I know the race isn’t over. There’s still more work to do to earn the support of every Lynnwood voter by November, and I’m excited to keep the momentum going. Finally, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to both Mr. Hall and Mr. Binda for running a clean and respectful campaign. Lynnwood deserves nothing less.” Dio Boucsieguez:

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to Lynnwood residents for their support in advancing me to the November 4th General Election.I also wish to thank Brandon Kimmel for his support and encouraging his voters to support my campaign to win in a November victory. I Love Lynnwood and am excited to move forward in this campaign to work to represent our city with honor and integrity.”

Statement from Derica Escamilla:

“…Thank you to everyone who voted, waved signs, donated, and believed in this vision from day one. This campaign has never been about just me, it’s about all of us coming together to build a Lynnwood we’re proud to call home. It is a testament to the power of community, representation, and belief in a better future committed to service, equity, and the shared desire to see every resident, no matter their background, represented at the decision-making table. As the only woman of color on the ballot, I am profoundly grateful to the voters who placed their trust in my leadership and vision. Your support sends a strong message: that our city is ready to embrace diverse voices and inclusive leadership. This campaign has been grounded in safety, authenticity, and compassion so everyone can love where they live. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. I truly believe in a Lynnwood where everyone feels safe, heard, and supported. And with your continued support we will get there, together!”

Tyler Hall (updated): I am grateful to all the voters who supported me in this election, and particularly for the encouragement from my friends and family. It is clear that many in Lynnwood want their city council to focus on legislating for the big problems facing the city.” “…I also appreciate the hard choice that was before voters in this primary. Both Josh and Bryce brought sincere advocacy and love for this city, while remaining congenial and respectful throughout. While I do sincerely hope that the council implements Mr. Owings progressive policies for union labor, housing affordability, and addressing the mental health and drug addiction crises, I am putting my support behind retaining Councilmember Binda for Position 3. Mr. Binda openly supports my same key policy goals for climate change mitigation, due process protections for all, and standing up to the bad faith actions of the federal government.”

Statements were published as they were submitted to Lynnwood Today.

The 2025 general election is Nov. 4. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 16.

Results from other local races and candidate information can be found on the Lynnwood Today Election 2025 page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.