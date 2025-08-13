Updated Lynnwood primary election results: Escamilla, Owings hold lead in Tuesday returns

Incumbent Derica Escamilla still leads the Position 1 primary race for Lynnwood City Council with 47.33% of the votes counted as of Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 4:30 p.m. Newcomer Bryce Owings still holds the top spot in Position 3 with 34.81% of the vote, outpacing incumbent Josh Binda a week after polls closed.
Position 1:
- Derica Escamilla- 47.33%
- Dio Boucsieguez- 34.93%
- Brandon Kimmel- 17.35%
Position 3:
- Bryce Owings- 34.81%
- Josh Binda- 33.3%
- Tyler Hall- 31.4%
As of Tuesday, Lynnwood’s voter turnout sits at 24.06% of 23,763 registered voters.
The next update will be at 5 p.m Friday, Aug. 15. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.
Results from other local races and candidate information can be found on the Lynnwood Today Election 2025 page.
View countywide results here.
Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
