Updated Lynnwood primary election results: Escamilla, Owings hold lead in Tuesday returns

Incumbent Derica Escamilla still leads the Position 1 primary race for Lynnwood City Council with 47.33% of the votes counted as of Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 4:30 p.m. Newcomer Bryce Owings still holds the top spot in Position 3 with 34.81% of the vote, outpacing incumbent Josh Binda a week after polls closed.

Position 1:

Derica Escamilla- 47.33%

Dio Boucsieguez- 34.93%

Brandon Kimmel- 17.35%

Position 3:

Bryce Owings- 34.81%

Josh Binda- 33.3%

Tyler Hall- 31.4%

As of Tuesday, Lynnwood’s voter turnout sits at 24.06% of 23,763 registered voters.

The next update will be at 5 p.m Friday, Aug. 15. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

