Updated Lynnwood primary election results: Escamilla, Owings hold lead in Tuesday returns

by Ashley Nash Posted: August 12, 2025 14

Incumbent Derica Escamilla still leads the Position 1 primary race for Lynnwood City Council with 47.33% of the votes counted as of Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 4:30 p.m. Newcomer Bryce Owings still holds the top spot in Position 3 with 34.81% of the vote, outpacing incumbent Josh Binda a week after polls closed.

Position 1: 

  • Derica Escamilla- 47.33%
  • Dio Boucsieguez- 34.93%
  • Brandon Kimmel- 17.35%

Position 3: 

  • Bryce Owings- 34.81%
  • Josh Binda- 33.3%
  • Tyler Hall- 31.4%
Lynnwood City Council Position 1 candidates (L-R): Dio Boucsieguez, Derica Escamilla and Brandon Kimmel.
L-R: Lynnwood City Council Position 3 candidates Josh Binda, Tyler Hall and Bryce Owings.

As of Tuesday, Lynnwood’s voter turnout sits at 24.06% of 23,763 registered voters.

The next update will be at 5 p.m Friday, Aug. 15. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

Results from other local races and candidate information can be found on the Lynnwood Today Election 2025 page.

View countywide results here.

Lynnwood primary election results as of Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

