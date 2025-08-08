Updated Lynnwood primary election results: Owings holds strong against Binda, Escamilla maintains lead

For a third day in a row, incumbent Derica Escamilla retained her lead for Position 1 with 47.28% of the votes counted as of Thursday at 5 p.m. For Position 3, newcomer Bryce Owings held 34.83%, remaining ahead of incumbent Josh Binda in Lynnwood City Council’s two primary election races.

Position 1: Dio Boucsieguez remained in second place Thursday with 34.95% of votes counted while Brandon Kimmel had 17.38%.

Position 3: Binda remained in second place with 33.3%, and Tyler Hall continued to trail at 31.37%.

As of Thursday, Lynnwood’s voter turnout sits at 24% of 23,736 registered voters.

Initial results were posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be updated every weekday at 5 p.m. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

Results from other local races and candidate information can be found on the Lynnwood Today Election 2025 page.

View countywide results here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.