USTA Pacific Northwest Tennis section championships coming to Snohomish County  

The United States Tennis Association Pacific Northwest is bringing the adult 55 & over and mixed 18 & over USTA League section tennis championships to Snohomish County starting this week.

The Adult 55 & Over Section Championships will be held June 24-27 at two South Snohomish County locations — Columbia Athletic Club-Silver Lake and Harbor Square Racquet Club in Edmonds — and also at Robinswood Tennis Center in Bellevue. The Mixed 18 & over section championships will be July 16-18 at Glacier Peak High School and Harbor Square Racquet Club.

USTA Leagues are the largest recreational league in the country with over 900,000 participants. The Pacific Northwest alone has over 38,000 USTA League participants. USTA League players participate in local leagues in six local areas (Northwest Washington, Southwest Washington, Eastern Washington/Northern Idaho, Northern Oregon, Southern Oregon and Alaska) with league winners advancing to the section championships. Winners of the section championships advance to the USTA League National Championships held this fall.

“We are very excited to have Snohomish County be the host site for two of our section championships,” said Adam Hutchinson, USTA Pacific Northwest Director of Competition. “On the heels of a successful Fed Cup (now called the Billie Jean King Cup) in February of 2020, it’s obvious that Snohomish County is passionate about tennis.”

“The opportunity to host these USTA Pacific Northwest Tennis Section Championships is a huge win for Snohomish County,” said Tammy Dunn, Snohomish County Sports Commission executive director. “We look forward to welcoming the tennis players and their family members and cheering them on.”