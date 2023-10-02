Utility bill discounts offered for Edmonds School District families with free/reduced meals benefits

Families who qualify for free and reduced meal benefits through the Edmonds School District can take advantage of a streamlined enrollment process for an Income Qualified Discount through Snohomish County PUD.

Instead of going through a traditional income verification process, the customers can complete an application and provide a copy of their free/reduced meals approval letter and they will qualify for a 25% (if on reduced meals) or 50% (if on free meals) discount on their PUD bills.

Discount applications can be found here in English and Spanish.