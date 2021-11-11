Utility customers who use Lynnwood Self Service website will need to re-register Nov. 13

City of Lynnwood utility customers who use the Lynnwood Self Service website to make payments will need to re-register their account beginning Nov. 13, the city said Wednesday.

Munis, the city’s financial system, will be undergoing an update that requires all users of the self service portal re-register their account information to make an online payment.

Customers who pay through personal bank bill-pay service, by telephone or by mail are not impacted by this software update.