UW Bothell offering internship, college credits for high schoolers pursuing environmental studies

Emerging 10th- to 12th-grade students are invited to apply to the University of Washington Bothell (UWB) Environmental Careers Preparedness Summer Scholars Program. EnCAP is focused on preparing the next generation of students for the growing green economy by providing pathways toward environmental and sustainability degree programs through this 5-credit summer internship.

Selected low-income summer scholars will participate in a four-week interdisciplinary, field-based program to learn about the range, impacts and diversity of green career pathways in Washington state in partnership with UWB faculty and undergraduate research assistants. In addition to field research, students will participate in field trips and green career pathway panel discussions with local industry and community professionals. Participants will conduct comprehensive place-based research projects to share in a final showcase with families, faculty and community members.

Apply here. Priority will be given for applications received before May 15.