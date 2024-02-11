Valentine’s Day party at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate Feb. 14

Singles and couples alike are invited to skate the night away at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, 6210 200th St. S.W.. From 6-11 p.m., Lynnwood Bowl & Skate, Orion Entertainment and SMASH baby SMASH are partnering with local radio station c89.5 for an evening of bowling, dancing and rolling.

Music is scheduled to play throughout the night as follows:

D-Double-J: 6-7

Harmony Soleil: 7-9

Kryspin: 9-10

DJ GMS: 10-11

Attendees can choose which activities they’d like to participate in, with prices starting at $10. Tickets can be reserved in advance here.