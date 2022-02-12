Valentine’s Day DIY: Cake pops

Still haven’t figured out the perfect Valentine’s treat to make your loved one that’s a little more unique than chocolate-covered strawberries? This fool-proof cake pop recipe is sure to impress on this upcoming holiday.
What you’ll need:
- 1 box of moist cake mix, any flavor (and all ingredients needed to bake)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tub fluffy or whipped frosting, any flavor (the whole tub may not be needed)
- 1 tsp shortening (may substitute coconut oil)
- White or dark melting chocolate (or both)
- Lollipop sticks
- Waxed paper
Optional:
- 2 tsp instant coffee
- Toppings (sprinkles, nuts, crushed candies, etc.)
- Styrofoam block (used to hold cake pops once done, found at most craft stores)
Get started:
- In a mixing bowl, combine cake mix, cake mix ingredients listed on box, vanilla and instant coffee (if wanted).
- Bake as directed.
- Cool completely.
- Line a baking sheet with wax paper.
- Crumble cake into large bowl. Add frosting slowly to ensure mix does not get too soggy. Mix well with hands until a dough begins to form. Hand roll dough into balls and place on cookie sheet. Freeze for 15-20 minutes.
- In a microwavable bowl, melt white and/or dark chocolate separately. Stir in ½ tsp of shortening to each.
- Dip each lollipop stick halfway into melted chocolate, then into cake pop.
- Dip cake pop into melted chocolate. Decorate with toppings as desired.
- Place cake pops back on baking sheet (they will not be as round if set back down) OR stick end of lollipop stick into foam block, keeping cake pop upright.
- Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes or until set, then store at room temperature.
— by Lauren Reichenbach
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.