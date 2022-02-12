Valentine’s Day DIY: Cake pops

Valentine’s Day-themed cake pops.

Still haven’t figured out the perfect Valentine’s treat to make your loved one that’s a little more unique than chocolate-covered strawberries? This fool-proof cake pop recipe is sure to impress on this upcoming holiday.

What you’ll need:

  • 1 box of moist cake mix, any flavor (and all ingredients needed to bake)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tub fluffy or whipped frosting, any flavor (the whole tub may not be needed)
  • 1 tsp shortening (may substitute coconut oil)
  • White or dark melting chocolate (or both)
  • Lollipop sticks
  • Waxed paper

Optional:

  • 2 tsp instant coffee
  • Toppings (sprinkles, nuts, crushed candies, etc.)
  • Styrofoam block (used to hold cake pops once done, found at most craft stores)

Get started:

  • In a mixing bowl, combine cake mix, cake mix ingredients listed on box, vanilla and instant coffee (if wanted).
  • Bake as directed.
  • Cool completely.
  • Line a baking sheet with wax paper.
  • Crumble cake into large bowl. Add frosting slowly to ensure mix does not get too soggy. Mix well with hands until a dough begins to form. Hand roll dough into balls and place on cookie sheet. Freeze for 15-20 minutes.
  • In a microwavable bowl, melt white and/or dark chocolate separately. Stir in ½ tsp of shortening to each.
  • Dip each lollipop stick halfway into melted chocolate, then into cake pop.
  • Dip cake pop into melted chocolate. Decorate with toppings as desired.
  • Place cake pops back on baking sheet (they will not be as round if set back down) OR stick end of lollipop stick into foam block, keeping cake pop upright.
  • Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes or until set, then store at room temperature.

— by Lauren Reichenbach

