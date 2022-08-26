Vaughn’s Teaching Farm and Kitchen ending summer season with multiple events

Lynnwood-based Vaughn’s Teaching Farm and Kitchen is hosting a few more summer events before it closes for the entire month of September in preparation for the fall season.

S’mores Night on the Farm is happening on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7-9 p.m. Attendees can bring a blanket, chair or lounge on the grassy lawn as they enjoy roasting marshmallows by the fire pit. Admission is $10 per person. Children under 2 years old are free.

The farm’s first annual family zucchini races will be held Aug. 27 and 28. From noon to 3 p.m., decorate a zucchini, put some wheels on it and see how fast it can go on the zucchini race track. Persons of all ages are able to participate.

Registration is $15 and comes with all the parts needed to build and race the zucchinis. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest zucchini and the most decorative zucchini. Zucchini spaces are limited, so Vaughn’s Farm is asking families to register in advance online.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 and 28, everyone is welcome to the free Sunflower Event. While U-Pick season is over on the farm, attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras and enjoy the zinnias, cosmos, bachelor buttons, sunflowers and many more bright blooms the farm has to offer. The gift store, games, animal feedings and forest walks will also be available during these two days.

Vaughn’s Teaching Farm and Kitchen’s last event of the summer will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3. Tractor Day and Vendor Fair will be held from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is free to all. Tractor Day allows visitors to touch, sit on, explore, climb and get photos with different-sized tractors. Explore the various models and learn what jobs they do on the farm.

The first annual Vendor Fair will host local vendors who are all farm-friendly. Discover everything from handmade soaps, salves and balms, vintage and antique wares, Tupperware, macaroons, Native American jewelry and custom gifts.

The farm store will be open as well selling eggs, honey and many other farm-related products.

The farm will open again on Oct. 2 for October on the Farm, which will run each weekend in October from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaughn’s Teaching Farm and Kitchen is located at 2503 191st Pl. S.W. in Lynnwood.