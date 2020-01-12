Vehicle collision with utility pole in unincorporated Lynnwood causes fire, outages

Wiring along a utility pole in unincorporated Lynnwood caught fire and was damaged after it was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning, causing thousands of outages, according to Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD).

Around 2 a.m., the vehicle crashed into a utility pole located near the intersection of 206th Street Southwest and 39th Avenue West, damaging wiring that led to the fire and roughly 6,000 reported power outages, said Snohomish County PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney.

According to Swaney, the vehicle hit wiring that runs along the pole in a PVC pipe, causing the piping with the wires to catch fire. The utility pole sustained minor damage from the fire and did not have to be replaced, he said.

“We just had to replace the piping and all the wires,” he said. “The pole is a little charred, but fine.”

Crews were able to restore power within minutes of the collision, leaving a few scattered outages in the area that were restored shortly after that, Swaney said. First responders were able to put the fire out without causing additional damage, he added.