Vehicle in Lynnwood hit-and-run fatality found nearby

The Washington State Patrol said Thursday that it has recovered the vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed one pedestrian and injured another on Highway 99 in Lynnwood Wednesday night.

The vehicle, a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, was traveling southbound in the right lane of Highway 99 at 156th Street Southwest in Lynnwood when two male pedestrians attempted to cross the roadway around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle struck both men and the driver then fled the scene.

Both victims came to rest in the southbound lane. One of them, identified as 29-year-old Nathan Coates of Lynnwood, died at the scene. The second victim, 28-year-old Nicholas Davis of Lynden, was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

State patrol spokesperson Trooper Rommie Smith said that while the vehicle was found nearby, the driver is “still outstanding.”