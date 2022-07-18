Vehicle now in police custody may be related fatal shooting at Lynnwood’s Spruce Park

Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s help in obtaining more information regarding a suspect vehicle — now in police custody — believed to be associated with last week’s fatal shooting of two teens at Spruce Park.

The vehicle that has been identified and seized is a 1996 Chevy Tahoe with distinctive black front fender and hood with a white body. The Washington State license plate number is CBP4384.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this vehicle, and especially who was occupying it on July 15, to contact Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-670-5633. Detectives are also requesting businesses in the area to review any video they may have showing this vehicle.