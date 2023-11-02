Vendor registrations being accepted for MTHS Holiday Bazaar

Vendor registrations are now being accepted for the Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar, sponsored by the MTHS Boosters Saturday, Dec. 2.

Set up is at 7:30 a.m. and the bazaar is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors are asked to complete the electronic form to specify their needs: 2023 Holiday Bazaar Request Form.

Make checks out to MTHS Boosters in the memo line please put the company name you are registering with. Send payment to:

Holiday Bazaar c/o Jonathan Schaeffer

Mountlake Terrace High School

21801 44th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043