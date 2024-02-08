Vendors of Snohomish County hosting craft event Feb. 10

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, dozens of local vendors will be selling treats and trinkets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Lynnwood Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W.

The event boasts a variety of handmade products for sale such as garden decor, exotic snacks and cutting boards. The first 25 visitors of each day will receive a “swag bag” containing samples and coupons from the vendors.