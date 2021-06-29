Verdant approves funding for $2.5 million in community health grants

During the Verdant Health Commission’s recent funding cycle, the board of commissioners approved more than $2.5 million in grants. These funds will be put directly into South Snohomish County to address community health and well-being needs.

The grants listed below will support 14 different multi-year projects or programs run by 13 organizations, totaling $2.56 million (annual budgets for each project are listed):

Cascade Bicycle Club – Let’s Go Edmonds bicycle and pedestrian safety education program for youth – $50,000

Center for Human Services – School-based Youth Counseling Program – $350,000

Compass Health – Community Transitions Program for mental health support working with the South County Fire Community Paramedic Program – $151,627

Edmonds College Foundation – Counseling and Resource Center Mental Health Expansion Project – $170,550

Edmonds School District – Family Resource Advocates – $180,000

Evergreen Recovery Centers – Bi-directional Integration for Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Program to support SUD patients’ primary health care needs – $354,400

Lahai Health – Dental Program for Uninsured/Underinsured – $380,000

Lahai Health – Mental Health Program for Uninsured/Underinsured – $79,600

Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) – Family Success/Promotora (Community Advocates) Program – $88,800

Project Access Northwest – Specialty Care Coordination Program for Uninsured/Underinsured – $175,000

Project Girl Mentoring Program – Immersion Lab for young women of color – $157,660 (6-month budget for project expansion)

Therapeutic Health Services – Integrated Cognitive Therapy Program for youth with co-occurring mental health and substance use needs – $186,149

UW Bothell, School of Nursing and Health Studies – Behavioral Health Peer Advocate Training Program – $112,760

Washington Kids in Transition – Distribution Center and Expanded Programming for homeless and low-income youth and families – $125,000

“I am looking forward to the seeing these programs in action as I believe they have the ability to really impact people’s lives,” said Commissioner Bob Knowles, who chairs the Verdant Board of Commissioners. “Many of our residents are struggling right now with accessing the services they need. On behalf of the board of commissioners, I am proud to support these local efforts to reduce barriers to critical services like physical and mental health, and in doing so, strengthen our community.”

This is Verdant’s second round of approved grants in 2021 for its multi-year health programs. The next window for grant applications in this category is Aug. 16-27, 2021.

“We are thankful for the local nonprofits and organizations that support our residents day after day,” Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards said. “The work of our grant partners requires dedication and passion for the people here in South Snohomish County, and we are proud to fund these critical services to meet the needs of our communities.”

Verdant will host an online Q&A session to learn more about its next opportunity for submitting grant applications on July 12 at 2 p.m. Find the link to the meeting and learn more on Verdant’s grant web page. In addition to multi-year health program and project applications, Verdant continues to consider requests for funding that are in response to COVID-19 ongoing needs. To be considered for COVID-19 funds, the 2021 COVID-19 Concept Paper is available to download on Verdant’s grant application web page.

Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese is available to answer questions or discuss ideas that organizations are considering. To reach Zoe, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.