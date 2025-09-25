Verdant awards $6.5 million to 43 South Snohomish County partners for 2026

At its Sept. 24 public board meeting, Verdant Health Commissioners voted to approve $6.5 million in 2026 awards to fund 43 community partners dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the residents of South Snohomish County.
This amount was $500,000 more than originally budgeted to help meet increased community needs impacted by the reduction in federal funding for health and well-being programs, Verdant said in a news release.
Of the total award amount, $5.25 million will go to partners addressing one or more of Verdant’s 2025-2028 strategic priorities: Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health and Access to Direct Health Care Services. The remaining $1.25 million will support food security, domestic violence services, and services for individuals experiencing homelessness.
“We are pleased to invest in these organizations to improve the health and well-being of all South Snohomish County residents,” said Verdant Board President Karianna Wilson. “Given the increased demand for community programs and services we have seen this year, commissioners felt compelled to award more than we originally planned. Child, adolescent and young adult mental health services, direct health care services and food security programs are greatly needed in our community.”
Since 2011, Verdant has awarded more than $93.5 million to more than 150 unique recipients throughout South Snohomish County.
Below is the complete list of organizations receiving funding in 2026:
|Direct Health Care Access
|Organization
|Project Description
|Award
|Advocates Recovery Services
|Free People Healthcare Clinic
|$150,000
|ChildStrive
|ChildStrive Nurse-Family Partnership
|$160,000
|Community Health Center of Snohomish County
|Uninsured Dental Program
|$156,000
|Cornerstone Medical Services Foundation
|Free Dental Clinic Service
|$41,500
|Edmonds School District
|School Based Health Centers
|$82,000
|Edmonds Senior Center
|Enhancing Health and Wellness Program
|$136,080
|Korean Women’s Association (KWA)
|Health Care Access Service
|$70,000
|Lahai Health
|Medical, Dental, Counseling Care
|$670,000
|Medical Teams International
|Care & Connect Clinics
|$146,000
|Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaiʻi, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky
|Sexual and Reproductive Health Care
|$100,000
|Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation
|Prescription Drug Assistance Network
|$50,000
|Project Access NW
|Care Coordination Program
|$90,000
|Sound Pathways
|Integrated Health Access
|$100,000
|South County Fire
|Community Based Crisis Team
|$571,725
|St. Pius X Church
|Mercy House Health Care Access
|$10,000
|Volunteers of America Western Washington
|Providing Health Resources
|$161,000
|YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish
|YWCA Health Care Access
|$55,000
|Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health
|Organization
|Project Description
|Award
|Association for Collective Community Engagement on Safety and Security
|The ACCESS Project
|$60,000
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County
|Behavioral Health Uplift Initiative 2026
|$100,000
|Center for Human Services
|School Based Youth Counseling Services
|$400,000
|Child Advocacy Center of Snohomish County
|General Operations
|$45,000
|Community Health Center of Snohomish County
|School-based Behavioral Health
|$157,097
|Compass Health
|Expanding EBP Care
|$70,000
|Edmonds College Foundation
|Counseling and Resource Center
|$153,792
|Edmonds School District
|Family Resource Advocates
|$736,000
|Foundation for Edmonds School District
|Whole Families, Whole Communities
|$50,000
|Helping Hands Project Organization
|Youth Wellness Project
|$136,000
|House of Wisdom
|Wellness & Mentorship Initiative
|$70,000
|Inside Health Institute
|Whole-Person Care
|$49,100
|Korean Community Service Center
|Mental Health & Care for Youth and Young Adults
|$80,000
|Latino Educational Training Institute
|Latino Youth Success & Wellness Initiative
|$120,000
|NAMI Snohomish and Island County
|Mental Health Peer Support
|$20,000
|Program for Early Parent Support
|Parent Peer Support for Youth Mental Health
|$25,706
|Project Girl Mentoring Program
|2026 Immersion Lab Connections
|$85,000
|Support 7
|Post-Crisis Mental Health
|$25,000
|The Clearwater School Well Being Community Center
|Mi Vida Importa: Youth Mental Health
|$100,000
|Washington West African Center
|Strengthening the Minds of West African Youth
|$20,000
|Food Security
|Organization
|Project Description
|Award
|Concern for Neighbors Food Bank
|Support food purchasing and distribution
|$35,000
|Edmonds Food Bank
|Support food purchasing and distribution
|$156,000
|Foundation for Edmonds School District
|Support food purchasing and distribution
|$140,000
|Homage
|Support food purchasing and distribution
|$214,000
|Lynnwood Food Bank
|Support food purchasing and distribution
|$125,000
|Millennia Ministries
|Support food purchasing and distribution
|$130,000
|Washington Kids
|Support food purchasing and distribution
|$50,000
|Other Programs
|Organization
|Project Description
|Award
|Jean Kim Foundation
|Hygiene Center
|$228,000
|Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County
|DV Supportive Services Project
|$170,000
Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, is a public organization that owns the Edmonds hospital campus currently leased to Swedish. Since 2011, Verdant has invested $93.5 million dollars in the community by funding nonprofits that provide free or low-cost access to health programs and services. Learn more at www.verdanthealth.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.