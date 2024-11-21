Verdant awards $6 million in funding to 41 community partners 

The Verdant Health Commission at its Nov. 20 meeting approved $6 million in funding to 41 community partners dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of South Snohomish County residents.

Awardees were selected from an open application process. Funded programs will support diverse projects throughout the community.

Each of the projects funded addresses one or more of Verdant’s strategic priorities: health care access, mental health services and food security. “We are pleased to invest in these innovative organizations that work to address our community’s health and wellness needs,” said Karianna Wilson, the commission’s board president.

Since 2011, Verdant has awarded more than $85 million to 150 recipients throughout South Snohomish County.

Here is the complete list of organizations receiving funding:

ACCESS Project $67,000

Advocates Recovery Services $155,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County $100,000

Center for Human Services $350,000

Child Advocacy Center of Snohomish County $50,000

ChildStrive $175,000

City of Lynnwood $177,500

Community Health Center of Snohomish County $225,750

Community Health Worker Coalition for Migrants and Refugees $25,000

Concern For Neighbors Food Bank $35,000

Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County $189,000

Drug Abuse Council of Snohomish County dba Sound Pathways/Pacific Treatment $125,000

Edmonds Food Bank $158,711

Edmonds School District $816,253

Edmonds Senior Center $125,570

Evergreen Recovery Centers $148,000

Foundation for Edmonds School District $140,000

Homage $214,000

Jean Kim Foundation $284,000

Korean Community Service Center $80,000

Korean Women’s Association $100,000

Lahai Health $698,000

Latino Educational Training Institute $120,000

Lynnwood Food Bank $96,100

Medical Teams International $140,616

Mercy House at St. Pius X Church $10,000

Millennia Ministries $130,000

Nami Snohomish and Island County $20,000

Northwest Neighbors Network $25,000

Oceania Northwest $10,000

Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program $5,000

Parent Trust for Washington Children $33,568

Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation $50,000

Program for Early Parent Support $35,000

Project Access NW $90,000

Project Girl Mentoring Program $83,712

South County Fire $498,220

Support 7 $34,000

The Clearwater School Well Being Center $80,000

Washington West African Center $45,000

YWCA Seattle, King, Snohomish $55,000

The Verdant Health Commission works to educate and empower the community to make healthy lifestyle choices, while protecting the ownership of the community hospital for future generations. For nearly 50 years, Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County’s commissioners governed and managed Stevens Hospital. Since reaching an agreement with Swedish Health Services in 2010 to operate the hospital, the Board of Commissioners shifted its focus to prevention and wellness, creating the Verdant Health Commission. Learn more at www.verdanthealth.org.