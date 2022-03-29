Verdant awards over $1.5 million to local nonprofits  

Verdant Health Board of Commissioners recently approved more than $1.54 million in grants to 14 local nonprofit organizations in support of community health through its recent competitive application process.

The following grants were approved:

American Heart Association – Stop the Silent Killer: Hypertension in South Snohomish County – $66,997

Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County – Behavioral Health Uplift Initiative – $100,000

ChildStrive – Early Intervention – $ 346,255

Compass Health – Emergency Motel Voucher Program – $29,700

Edmonds Food Bank – It Taste Like Home (Culturally Relevant Food) – $39,900

Foundation for Edmonds School District – Summer Meals Program – $25,000

Interfaith Family Shelter – Homelessness Prevention – $ 10,000

Kindering – Early Intervention – $ 175,000

Korean Womens Association – Everyday Prevention and Senior Nutrition Program – $146,212

Millennia Ministries – Mobile Manna/MFSTT – $191,785

Pacific Treatment Alternatives (Sound Pathways) – Mobile Syringe Service Exchange – $161,522

Refugee Immigrant Services Northwest – Refugee and Immigrant Navigators – $100,000

Snohomish County Legal Services – Housing Justice Project – $50,000

YWCA – Emergency Shelter – $30,000

YWCA – Access to Healthcare – $62,645

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we recognize the important work these grant recipients do to support the health and well-being of residents in South Snohomish County,” said Dr. Jim Distelhorst, board president.

The next application window for funding will be April 11-22 for grants starting July 1, 2022. The multi-year health program funding application can be accessed through Verdant’s Grants Portal. The portal link can be found at www.verdanthealth.org.

Verdant will be hosting its quarter two Virtual Q&A session, from noon-1 p.m. on April 4. This is an opportunity to learn more about Verdant’s funding process and to ask questions. All partners are invited to attend, but Verdant recommends those applying for a grant or who are interested in funding should participate. To access this meeting, visit https://fb.me/e/1LBJWoZqr .

In addition to multi-year health program funding requests, Verdant continues to consider requests for funding that are in response to COVID-19 emergency needs. These funds have primarily gone toward efforts to support behavioral health and food access needs, but Verdant will consider requests about other emerging needs as well. To be considered for these funds, fill out an Emergency COVID-19 Application, which can also be accessed through the Grants Portal on the website.

Zoe Reese, Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking, can answer questions or discuss ideas that organizations that are considering applying for a grant. To reach Zoe, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.