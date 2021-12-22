Verdant awards over $1 million to local nonprofits

Verdant Health Commission recently approved more than $1 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations in support of community health through its recent competitive application process.

The requests granted by the Verdant Board of Commissioners will support 10 different programs run by various local nonprofits, totaling in $1.27 million.

The following grants were approved, with annual budget listed:

Compass Health – Response Initiative, Community Transitions and IMPACT in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace – $326,112

Domestic Violence Services – South County Advocate – $96,000

Edmonds College Foundation – Food Insecurity Program – $50,000

Edmonds Senior Center – Enhancing Health and Wellness – $116,000

Helping Hands Project Organization – Rapid Food Assistance Program – $52,000

Homage Senior Center – Center for Healthy Living – $324,327

Latino Educational Training Institute – LETI Café – $50,000

Lynwood Food Bank – Focus on Nutrition – $52,000

Project Girl – Youth Mentoring – $157,660

UTSAV – Community Food and Coordination – $52,000

“Verdant Health Commission is honored to support the important work of these agencies,” said Commissioner Deana Knutsen, who chairs the Program Committee of the Board. “We admire their efforts to provide access to healthcare and services to South Snohomish County Residents, and their support for this community.”

This is Verdant’s last round of approved grants in 2021, but it’s the first round utilizing the new online grants portal, which made its debut in November 2021. The next application window for funding will be Jan. 31 – Feb. 11 for grants starting April 1, 2022. The multi-year health program funding application can now be accessed through Verdant’s grants portal, which can be found at www.verdanthealth.org.

In addition to multi-year health program funding requests, Verdant continues to consider requests for funding that are in response to COVID-19 emergency needs. These funds have primarily gone toward efforts to support behavioral health and food access needs, but Verdant will consider requests about other emerging needs as well. To be considered for these funds, fill out an Emergency COVID-19 Application, which can also be accessed through the grants portal.

At any time, Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese can answer questions or discuss ideas that organizations are considering. To reach Zoe, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.