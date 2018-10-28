Verdant board appoints James S. Distelhorst, MD to fill vacant seat

The Verdant Health Commission Board of Commissioners at their Oct. 24 regular meeting voted unanimously to appoint Edmonds resident James S. Distelhorst, MD to fill the seat vacated by Bruce Williams, MD, who resigned in July.

“We are looking forward to Dr. Distelhorst bringing his knowledge and perspectives to Verdant,” said Board President Deana Knutsen. “His experiences as a medical provider will serve our community well as we make decisions about future programming and services offered by Verdant.”

Distelhorst’s professional experience includes practicing medicine, teaching residents, and working as an administrator at Valley Medical Center in Renton, which is Public Hospital District No. 1, King County. He has also researched, written and edited evidence-based clinical care guidelines. Since retiring in 2017, Distelhorst has volunteered in the community on the Edmonds Senior Center Board of Directors and the City of Edmonds’ Disability Board.

“I am happy and excited to join the Public Hospital District team at Verdant,” Distelhorst said. “I hope to use my clinical, educational, and administrative experience to continue the promotion of evidence-based programs that support the health and well-being of district residents.”

Distelhorst’s appointment lasts until the November 2019 election, at which time anyone seeking to run for the remaining two years of the unexpired term will have to stand for election.