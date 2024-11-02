Verdant brings nonprofit leaders together for community health networking event

The Verdant Health Commission hosted its third annual Community Health Networking Event Friday, with the aim of connecting nonprofits and funders at the Lynnwood Event Center to foster new relationships and collaboration opportunities to better serve our community.

The event showcased approximately 80 local nonprofit organizations offering a range of services, from health care to education to affordable housing to immigrant support. Attendees not only promoted their own good works by staffing a table with brochures and other giveaways, they also networked with — and learned from — each other, which was one of the goals of Friday’s gathering.

“Take advantage of the networking,” Verdant Health Commissioner Dr. Jim Distelhorst said in his opening remarks. “Introduce yourself to people you don’t know, engage in discussions, trade business cards and share information about the work you do.”

Verdant said it started the Community Health Networking Event in 2021 because community needs in South Snohomish County are greater than any single funder. “Think of this as nonprofit speed dating,” Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards said. “We know that by working together, we can make a difference on behalf of our residents of South Snohomish County.”

Keynote speaker for the event was Xenia Dolovova, executive director of the Furniture Repair Bank. The nonprofit collects worn and damaged furniture from the community and partners like junk haulers. The organization trains volunteers to repair, refurbish and redesign furniture into like-new condition, then works with resettlement agencies, shelters and other organizations to gift the items to people in need.

“Right now, we are set to bring back 75,000 pounds of furniture a year, and of course, reduce climate impacts associated with this furniture,” which would otherwise end up in a landfill,” Dolovova said. “We are set to train 3,000 volunteers and support 500 Washington community members with those items.”

The event also featured a panel discussion with representatives from the Acora Foundation, Boeing Company, Medina Foundation, Norcliffe Foundation, Pacific Hospital PDA and Paul G. Allen Family Foundation. Each speaker provided information about their funding priorities and shared advice and tips about grant writing with the audience.

During the lunch break, nonprofit leaders compared notes, shared advice and had a chance to network with the funders in attendance.

Noted Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, who was present to welcome attendees: “It’s all about connecting, and once people know that you care, it makes a big difference in their lives.”

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel