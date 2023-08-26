Verdant brings resources to community during Thursday block party

Lynnwood’s Community Life Center played to host to the Verdant Health Commission for its first annual block party Thursday. Block party organizer and Verdant Community Outreach Manager Sandra Huber said residents simply don’t have enough time to go out and explore community resources, so Verdant brought the resources to the people instead.

The block party included dozens of booths handing out information and giveaways, along with raffle prizes, balloon animals and free food.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis