Verdant brings resources to community during Thursday block party

Posted: August 25, 2023
Free hot dogs for all.
A talented balloon artist makes a magnificent hammer.
No party is complete without the ice cream truck.
Verdant volunteers at their booth.
Many organizations came to meet with community members.
The evening’s first raffle winner comes to collect a blue soccer ball.
A woman teaches others how to perform a dance.
Millenia Ministries spreads food justice by allowing those in need to choose from a selection of goods. (Leonard Jackson ,Ashley Kiboigo, Leilani Miller, Zac Jackson)
Child Strive offers many resources for kids with disabilities.
Community Health Plan has added more robust offerings to its Apple Health plans, such as free eyeglasses and chiropractic visits.
Excited kids show off their freebies from the Providence booth.
The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting Snohomish County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Everett’s Boxcar Park on Sept. 7.
Emily Davinroy volunteered as a counseling trainee for Lahai Health, an organization that provides health care to the underserved without insurance.
Lollipop in mouth, this youngster was one of many kids who sought the source of the bubbles.
Providence volunteers offered informative packets about online safety.
Can’t Stop 65 focuses on keeping seniors active.
Project Girl volunteers and a woman using a mobility device have a conversation.
Event organizer Sandra Huber hands this young raffle winner a $25 Goodwill gift card.

Lynnwood’s Community Life Center played to host to the Verdant Health Commission for its first annual block party Thursday. Block party organizer and Verdant Community Outreach Manager Sandra Huber said residents simply don’t have enough time to go out and explore community resources, so Verdant brought the resources to the people instead.

The block party included dozens of booths handing out information and giveaways, along with raffle prizes, balloon animals and free food.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

