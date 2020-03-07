Verdant Community Wellness Center closed through March 14

The Verdant Health Commission says it is canceling all classes, programs, and services scheduled for the Lynnwood-based Verdant Community Wellness Center now through Saturday, March 14.

Verdant will continue to monitor updates and will make decisions about future programming and services at a later date, Interim Superintendent Jennifer Piplic said.

“With the cancellation of programs and services and closure of the Verdant Community Wellness Center through March 14, Verdant is working to protect those who are at higher risk from COVID-19, which includes: those who are older than 60 years of age who have an underlying medical condition, like heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes; people with weakened immune systems; or individuals who are pregnant,” Piplic said.

The cancellation also includes walk-in services like North Sound 2-1-1 community resource navigation, health insurance enrollment, prescription drug assistance, veterans resource navigation, and one-on-one appointments. These services may be available through other means. Visit verdanthealth.org for details.

During this period, Verdant employees may work remotely, but they can be reached for questions or clarification about these cancellations over the phone at 425-582-8600.