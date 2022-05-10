Verdant Community Wellness Center to hold grand reopening event May 13

After being closed to the public for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood will hold a grand reopening from 3-6 p.m. Friday, May 13.

Residents are invited to rediscover the classes, programs and resources available at the center. During the grand reopening, participants will enjoy cooking demonstrations with registered dietitians, learn about community health programs and meet the Verdant team and members of the Verdant Health Commissioners.

The wellness center is located at 4710 – 196th St. S.W. Visit www.verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600 for more information.