Verdant Health Commission announces 2025-2028 Strategic Plan with refined priorities 

The Verdant Health Commission board at its Jan. 29 meeting voted to adopt a new 2025-2028 strategic plan. The plan “ensures a full range of acute hospital and outpatient services for residents, invests in programs that enhance the overall health of the community and convenes partners and community to facilitate ongoing communication and collaboration,” Verdant said in a news release.

The strategic plan is designed to better align Verdant resources and activities with collaborative health projects that are focused on newly refined priorities of Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health and Access to Direct Health care Services. Verdant said it will also move away from providing direct services and toward empowering community partners who are better equipped to deliver services to the residents of South Snohomish County. As part of that work, Verdant will begin planning to discontinue internal nutrition classes and case management services it offers.

“We are excited about this new focused approach that we have set for our work and look forward to convening community leaders and partners to consider new strategies and creative collaborations that increase access to health services for the residents of South Snohomish County,” said Commission Board President Karianna Wilson.

The completed plan can be viewed here.

The Verdant Health Commission’s mission is to support the health and wellbeing of the whole community, while protecting the ownership of the community hospital for future generations. For nearly 50 years, Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County’s commissioners governed and managed Stevens Hospital. Since reaching an agreement with Swedish Health Services in 2010 to operate the hospital, the Verdant Board of Commissioners shifted its focus to prevention and wellness, creating the Verdant Health Commission. Learn more at www.verdanthealth.org.