Verdant Health Commission awards $1 million to local nonprofits

The Verdant Health Commission recently approved more than $1 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations to support community health through its recent competitive application process.

The requests granted by the Verdant Board of Commissioners will support 11 different multi-year projects or programs run by 10 different nonprofits, totaling $1.11 million.

The following grants were approved, with annual budget listed:

ChildStrive – Early Intervention and Parents as Teachers programs – $328,484

Cocoon House – Host home, family support, and reunification project for homeless youth – $105,000

Compass Health – Emergency Motel Voucher Program – $27,000

Interfaith Family Shelter – Homelessness Prevention – $10,000

Kindering – Pediatric therapies, specialized early learning, and family support services – $150,000

Korean Women’s Association – Everyday Prevention for seniors – $60,000

Millennia Ministries – Mobile Manna/Moving from Surviving to Thriving – $149,425

Pacific Treatment Alternatives – Syringe Services Program Expansion – $141,606

Snohomish County Legal Services – Housing Justice Project – $50,000

YWCA of Seattle King Snohomish – Emergency shelter for homeless single women and women with children – $30,000

YWCA of Seattle King Snohomish – Healthcare access for underserved populations – $62,645

“My fellow commissioners and I are thrilled to award funds for this critical work,” said Commissioner Deana Knutsen, who chairs the board’s program committee. “A number of these grants support our priorities of helping vulnerable people sustain housing, have access to food, and receive support services. We know these resources will make a real difference to many families and individuals in our South Snohomish County community.”

This is Verdant’s first round of approved grants in 2021 for its multi-year health programs. The next window for grant applications in this category is May 17-28, 2021.

“We are pleased to fund local nonprofits that are providing essential services for residents who have experienced barriers to healthcare and selfcare,” Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards said. “These partnerships ensure that our most vulnerable will have increased access to support services.”

In addition to multi-year health program and project applications, Verdant continues to consider requests for funding that are in response to COVID-19 emergency needs. These funds have primarily gone toward efforts to support behavioral health and food access needs, and Verdant will consider requests about other emerging needs as well. To be considered for COVID-19 emergency funds, the 2021 COVID-19 Concept Paper is available to download on Verdant’s grant application web page.

Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese is available to answer questions or discuss ideas that organizations are considering. To reach Zoe, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.