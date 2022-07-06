Verdant Health Commission awards $2.3 million in grants to community organizations

The Verdant Health Commission recently approved more than $2.3 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations to support community health through its recent competitive application process.

The requests granted by the Verdant Board of Commissioners will support 11 separate multi-year projects or programs run by 10 different nonprofits.

The following grants were approved, with annual budget of each listed:

Organization Program Name Annual Budget Center for Human Services Youth Counseling Program at Edmonds School District $350,000 Cocoon House Host Homes $150,000 Concern for Neighbors Foodbank Supplemental Food $15,000 Edmonds College Foundation Mental Health Expansion $240,629 Edmonds School District Family Resource Advocate Program $200,000 Lahai Health Dental Program $395,000 Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) Promotora Program $88,800 Project Access Northwest Specialty Care for Low-income Population $175,000 Therapeutic Health Services Integrated Cognitive Behavioral Health Program at Edmonds School District $323,160 University of Washington Bothell Mental Health Matters $139,652 Washington Kids in Transition Distribution Center $125,000 Washington Kids in Transition Supporting Housing and Utility Needs Assistance for Homeless and Low-income Students in Edmonds School District $125,000 Total $2,327,241

“The Verdant Commissioners are pleased to award funds for this critical work,” said Commissioner Deana Knutsen, who chairs the board’s program committee. “A number of these grants help to protect vulnerable populations from adverse health outcomes, and we recognize the need in this area is significant. These resources will make a real difference to many families and individuals in the South Snohomish County community”

This is Verdant’s second round of approved grants in 2022 for its multi-year health programs. The next window for grant applications to be submitted is July 11-22, 2022. In addition to multi-year health program and project applications, Verdant continues to consider requests for funding that are in response to COVID-19 emergency needs. Additional information can be found on Verdant’s website: www.verdanthealth.org .

Contact Zoe Reese, director of community impact and grantmaking to discuss ideas that organizations are considering. Email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572 to learn more.