Verdant Health Commission board meeting agenda for Feb. 22

The Verdant Health Commission (Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County), a community-owned hospital district, will host its February public board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22 starting at 8 a.m. All board meetings are hosted in a hybrid format with the option to attend in person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood or online via Zoom.

The Zoom link is here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83042983170.

Meeting ID: 830 4298 3170 or the call-in number is 253-215-8782.

Public comments can be made during the public comment sections of the agenda at the beginning and at the end of the meeting. Public comments are limited to three minutes per person and will be entered into the meeting minutes as official public record.

The Verdant Health Board of Commissioners welcome the public to attend and participate at these monthly board meetings. Here is the agenda:

A. Call to Order

B. Land & Enslaved People’s Acknowledgement

C. Consent Agenda:

D. Public Comments (limit 3 minutes per speaker)

E. Executive Committee Report

F. Food Security Discussion Panel

G. Superintendent Report

H. Program Committee Report

I. Finance Committee Report

J. Public Comments (limit 3 minutes per speaker)

K. Commissioner Comments

L. Adjournment

For more information about the monthly and special public board meetings, contact Verdant staff at info@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-86