Verdant Health Commission Board Meeting agenda for March 22

The Verdant Health Commission (Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County), a community-owned hospital district, will host its February public board meeting on Wednesday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. All public board meetings are in a hybrid format with the option to attend in person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center (4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

To attend via Zoom, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83042983170 Meeting ID: 830 4298 3170. Or the call-in number is 253-215-8782.

Public comments can be made during the public comment sections of the agenda at the beginning and at the end of the meeting. Public comments are limited to three minutes per person and will be entered into the meeting minutes as official public record. The elected board of commissioners welcome the public to attend and participate at these monthly board meetings.

The agenda is as follows:

Call to order

Land and Enslaved People’s Acknowledgement

Consent agenda for regular approval items such as previous meeting minutes, etc.

Public comment (limit 3 minutes per person)

Executive Committee report

Superintendent’s report

Program Committee report

Healthcare Access discussion panel

Finance Committee report

Public comment (limit 3 minutes per person)

Commissioner comments

Adjournment

For more information about the monthly and special public noard meetings, contact Verdant staff at info@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600.