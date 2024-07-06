Verdant Health Commission kicks off public health awareness survey at community events

Verdant Health Commission wants to hear from the community on the topic of public health through a community survey. The survey results will be used to identify opportunities to increase awareness and access to programs and services, according to a news release.

The survey launches July 9 with Verdant staff collecting feedback at summer events. Each survey participant will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card for filling out the short survey at one of these upcoming events. There is a limit of one gift card per person, and supplies are limited.

• 6:30-8 p.m. July 9: Meet Me @ the Park, North Lynnwood Park

• noon-7 p.m. July 13: Afrolatino Festival, Cedar Valley Community School

• 6:30-8 p.m. July 16: Meet Me at the Park, Daleway Park

• 6:30-8 p.m. July 23: Meet Me at the Park, South Lynnwood Park

• 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27: LETI Expo, Edmonds College Triton Field

• 3-7 p.m. Aug. 15: Edmonds School District Back to School Fair, Alderwood Middle School

• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17: Woodway Town Fair

• 4-8 p.m. Aug. 30: Lynnwood Light Rail Opening Celebration, Lynnwood Light Rail Station

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7: Fair on 44th, 44th Avenue West, between 188th and 194th Streets Southwest

For those who can’t make it to an event, complete the survey online here. However, to receive a gift card, survey participants must participate at an in-person event.