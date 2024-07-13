Verdant Health Commission opens window for 2025 community grants 

The Verdant Health Commission will open its online portal July 18 to accept funding applications through Aug. 23 from community nonprofits and agencies providing services to South Snohomish County residents. Applications must align to at least one of Verdant’s three strategic priority areas:

– Food security

– Mental health

– Health care access

Approximately $6 million will be available in this funding cycle. Grant awards will be announced in November 2024, and the grant term will be Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2025.

Verdant will hold two optional funding opportunity information sessions to answer any application questions.

Thursday, July 25 at 3 p.m. Register here.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. Register here.

Verdant will also provide technical assistance office hours for application submission support on the following days.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Schedule here.

Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Schedule here.

Ceil Erickson, director of community impact, is available to meet with applicants and answer questions. Her contact information is ceil.erickson@verdanthealth.org or 425-582-8600.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Verdant website at www.verdanthealth.org, to submit a funding request.