Verdant Health Commission to host open house May 18

The Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, will hold a free community open house on Thursday, May 18, from 3-5:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. There will be free blood pressure screenings, health information and community resources. Refreshments will be served.

For more information about this event, contact Kaysi Caballero at 425-582-8580 or email kaysi.caballero@verdanthealth.org.