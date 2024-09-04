Verdant Health commissioners approve demolition of former Value Village Property

The Verdant Health Commissioners has unanimously approved the demolition of the former Value Village property on Edmonds’ Highway 99.

The commissioners agreed to demolish the building, located at 21558 Highway 99, during their Aug. 28 board meeting. The action came one week after they held a special Aug. 21 board meeting to study the condition of all Verdant-owned properties.

“Commissioners considered the cost of the repairs needed to bring the building up to health care standards, the ongoing monthly costs for utilities, insurance and security and determined that demolition of the building would be the most cost-effective approach,” said Verdant Superintendent Dr. Lisa Edwards. “Without the building, the land can be better utilized.”

Verdant owns the former Stevens Hospital and several surrounding parcels that are leased to Providence-Swedish, the Kruger Clinic that is currently undergoing an $8.3 million renovation, and the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood.

The Verdant Health Commission is the governing body for Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County and is overseen by five elected commissioners.

“As elected officials and stewards of public funds, Verdant commissioners are dedicated to maintaining our capital assets,” said Commission Board President Karianna Wilson. “We will be working with other public agencies and community partners to plan for the future use of the property once the building is demolished in early 2025.”

South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said that South County Fire has been working with Public Hospital District No. 2 regarding the possible acquisition of the Value Village property as the site of a future fire station. “We are currently in the third phase of an environmental study, as part of our due diligence in this process,” she said.