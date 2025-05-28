Verdant Health hosts community gathering to address child care in Snohomish County May 29

The community is invited to attend the Early Learning Community Gathering on Thursday, May 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Verdant Health Commission at 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. The free event will highlight preliminary findings on the state of child care in Snohomish County, offering an opportunity for families, providers, policymakers and advocates to connect and take action.

The Early Learning Leadership Council of Snohomish County presents preliminary findings from a recent community-led assessment of the child care landscape, offering insight into the barriers families face, the needs of providers and opportunities for systemic improvement.

These findings are the result of months of collaboration from the newly formed 19-member Early Learning Leadership Council of Snohomish County, which represents early learning leaders, business representatives, superintendents, child care experts, mental health professionals and parents.

The gathering will feature Rep. Julio Cortes and Rep. Carolyn Eslick, who will provide remarks on the importance of investing in early learning and strengthening child care systems throughout the county.

Namaste Data Research Consultant Meena Das will present the preliminary findings, and Washington West African Center Executive Director Pa Ousman Joof will perform traditional West African drumming. The program will be emceed by Executive Director of Close Reach Academy and co-chair of the Early Learning Leadership Council Jennifer Pelissero.

“Child care isn’t just a family issue—it’s an economic one, and it touches every part of our community,” said Cortes. “Today’s gathering is about coming together to hear from the people most impacted and to build solutions that reflect the realities of our neighborhoods—solutions that are fair, lasting and driven by the voices of those who live and work here.”

Light refreshments will be provided. Spanish interpretation will be available.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Debbie Carlsen at Debbie.carlsen@childstrive.org.