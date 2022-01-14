Verdant hosting grant funding Q & A session Jan. 24

Community groups and organizations interested in applying for funding from the Verdant Health Commission in 2022 are invited to participate in a virtual question-and-answer session on Monday, Jan 24 from noon-1 p.m. on Zoom.

This optional Q&A session is open to the public to learn more about Verdant’s priority areas for funding, the application process and to ask questions. To join the session, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86504406205. Dial-in number for audio is (253) 215-8782. There is no pre-registration for this session. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. to Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. All 2022 applications will be submitted through Verdant’s grant portal, at www.verdanthealth.org .

For more information about Verdant’s grant application process, visit verdanthealth.org/community-grants-funding/grantmaking-process. At any time, Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese can answer questions or discuss ideas for grants. To reach Reese, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425- 582-8572.

There will be three additional funding windows in 2022 for Verdant multi-year grants: April 11-22, July 11-22, and Oct. 17-28.