Verdant National Night Out event fills parking lot Tuesday night
Posted: August 2, 2022 24 Photo: Multiple police officers were there to chat with the community.
The parking lot of Lynnwood’s Community Life Center was full as dozens of residents came out to attend the National Night Out event sponsored by the Verdant Health Commission Tuesday evening.
Verdant’s event focused on creating relationships with Lynnwood residents and promoting a safer, healthier and more inclusive community. The parking lot was abuzz with raffles, food, music, sidewalk chalk and games.
