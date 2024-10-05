Verdant offering free cooking demo Oct. 16: Mocktails and small bites for a crowd

Wondering what appetizers and beverages to serve at your next gathering? Join registered dietician Amy Reuter from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 for a Verdant Health Commission-sponsored free cooking demonstration featuring a selection of nutrient-packed small bites that will tantalize your guests’ taste buds. Reuter will also mix up two refreshing, flavorful mocktails that are perfect for any occasion.

The cooking class is offered as a hybrid event. You can attend in person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Limited seating is available and you must arrive by 5:50 pm to enter the Demo Kitchen — enter through the back doors that face the large parking lot.

You can also attend the demonstration class virtually via Zoom. A Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register to attend virtually.

You can learn more and register here.