Verdant offering free grant-writing workshop April 25

The Verdant Health Commission will offer a free-grant writing workshop on April 25 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for community nonprofits interested in strategies and tips for submitting a compelling grant application.

This virtual skill-building workshop will demystify the grant-writing process and provide the basics for navigating funding opportunities and the core elements of a grant proposal. Danielle Baer, a grant development consultant, has more than 20 years of experience working with nonprofits and public sector organizations to secure funding for collaborative projects.

This workshop will explore a variety of strategies to identify potential grant opportunities, Go to verdanthealth.org/event/free-workshop-grantwriting-strategies-tips to register for the April 25 virtual workshop and access additional information about upcoming information sessions. The registration deadline for this workshop is April 23.

“We are pleased to provide this workshop for residents and community groups who may be interested in submitting a grant application to the Verdant Health Commission as our next grant cycle opens on May 1,” said Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards.